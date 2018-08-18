Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Grand Canyon road closed because of wildfire is reopening

August 18, 2018 5:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park is reopening a scenic road to a North Rim vista that was closed Aug. 4 because of a lightning-caused wildfire.

Park officials said the Cape Royal road would be reopened Saturday evening along with some of the trails that also were closed.

Officials say hikers using reopened trails need to be vigilant about fire-weakened or -damaged trees.

The two-week closure did not affect most North Rim facilities, including lodging and other services near Bright Angel Point.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The fire started July 21, and officials said it had burned 18 sq. miles (47 sq. kilometers) while consuming nearly all of the fuel in the containment area on the Walhalla Plateau.

Some firefighters assigned to the fire will be released, while others will continue to patrol and repair damage.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech