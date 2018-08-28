Listen Live Sports

Guard kills California inmate assaulting another prisoner

August 28, 2018 6:52 pm
 
CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a prison guard killed a California inmate while breaking up a brutal attack on another prisoner.

They said Tuesday that 31-year-old Daniel Gonzales was fatally shot Monday evening at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran.

They say he and another inmate attacked a third inmate in a prison dayroom, stabbing him more than 40 times and collapsing both his lungs. He is being treated at an outside hospital.

Guards fired two blunt impact projectiles but couldn’t stop the fight until a guard fired one fatal rifle shot.

Gonzales was serving a life sentence from Los Angeles County for an in-prison attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon by an inmate. He initially went to prison in 2005 for attempted second-degree robbery.

