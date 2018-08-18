Listen Live Sports

Hunter suffers minor injuries in Utah mountain lion attack

August 18, 2018 4:50 pm
 
KAMAS, Utah (AP) — Utah authorities say a bow hunter suffered minor chest and leg injuries when he was attacked by a mountain lion that stalked him and his father before and after the attack.

Division of Wildlife Resources spokesman Phil Douglas says the attack happened Saturday in mountains near Kamas, east of Salt Lake City.

Douglas says conservation officers were sent to the scene and that a man and his dog were attempting to track the mountain lion so it can be euthanized if found because of the attack.

Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright says the wounded hunter declined medical attention because he wanted to continue hunting.

