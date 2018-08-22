Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Infant saved, stolen car found after doll mistaken for baby

August 22, 2018 5:27 am
 
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man saw a doll inside a parked truck and called police about an unresponsive infant, leading to the recovery of stolen truck and real baby.

Lumberton Police Department Capt. Terry Parker tells The Fayetteville Observer that a woman reported her pickup truck stolen and 3-week-old baby missing Monday. Parker says the woman was taking two other children inside a house when someone stole the vehicle and baby inside it.

Police issued an alert, and Parker says the truck and baby were abandoned in a nearby parking lot minutes later. He says a man walking past the truck noticed a window was down and peered inside. Parker says the man saw a doll lying on the floor and called police.

Parker says no arrests were made as of Tuesday.

