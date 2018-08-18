Inmate runs crack cocaine operation from inside prison

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island inmate has been running a crack cocaine distribution ring from inside prison.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Rhode Island ATF Task Force say they arrested four people involved in the drug ring, including 29-year-old James Gomes, an inmate at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston.

Authorities say Gomes arranged drug sales by calling his 50-year-old mother and asking her to conference in his C-Block street gang associates. His mother, Lisa Ellis, would then keep some of the drug proceeds and deposit the rest into Gomes’ prison account.

The mother and son are accused of selling about 112 grams of crack cocaine with 28-year old Joshua Moore and 33-year old Gerald Price. It’s not immediately clear if they have lawyers.

