Iowa launches new website in search for missing student

August 13, 2018 4:53 pm
 
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Investigators searching for a University of Iowa student who vanished last month are launching a new website to generate tips from potential witnesses.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation unveiled FindingMollie.Iowa.gov at a news conference Monday.

Mollie Tibbetts has been missing since July 18, when the 20-year-old was last seen jogging in her small hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. Her disappearance has sparked an enormous search involving local, state and federal authorities and volunteers.

Assistant DCI Director Mitch Mortvedt says investigators are considering all scenarios but that it’s “possible that Mollie has come into contact with someone who has caused her harm.” He asked the public to report information about anyone who has recently displayed odd behaviors.

The site seeks tips from people who were in specific Brooklyn locations on July 18, including a car wash and a truck stop.

