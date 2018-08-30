Listen Live Sports

Lawyers file motion to toss statements in deputy’s killing

August 30, 2018 7:41 pm
 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Lawyers representing a Maine man accused of killing a county sheriff’s deputy have requested that the court suppress statements their client made to arresting officers.

Twenty-nine-year-old John Williams appeared in a Portland court Tuesday. Williams has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the April 25 death of Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole.

Williams’ lawyers say their client was badly beaten during his arrest, to the point where he defecated. They say Williams thought he could get away from the officers if he told state police detectives “anything they wanted to hear.”

Authorities say Williams got a black eye while resisting officers.

Police say Williams told investigators he killed Cole to avoid going to jail. Authorities say Williams shot the deputy after he tripped and fell during a confrontation.

