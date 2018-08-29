Listen Live Sports

Los Angeles school district settles abuse suits for $22M

August 29, 2018 1:48 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The second largest school district in the U.S. is paying $22 million to settle lawsuits by 16 current and former students who say they were sexually abused.

Attorneys for the victims said Wednesday the Los Angeles Unified School District will pay $14 million to nine girls who say they were abused by Ronnie Lee Roman, a former youth services coach at Cahuenga Elementary School.

The district will pay $8 million to seven boys who say they were abused by Jaime Jimenez, a former football coach at Franklin High School.

Roman is serving 105 years in prison and Jimenez more than 36 years after they were convicted in the cases.

The district says “student safety is always of utmost concern” and it has strengthened protections for its students.

