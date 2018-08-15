Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged in killings found incompetent to stand trial

August 15, 2018 8:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of killing three people and wounding a fourth in a string of shootings last year has been found incompetent to stand trial.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports that 37-year-old Ryan Sharpe will be transferred to a psychiatric hospital after a judge ruled that he was incompetent to stand trial Tuesday. Sharpe’s attorney says doctors found that Sharpe is unable to assist counsel, but they didn’t determine Sharpe’s mental status during the crimes.

The four shootings happened in a rural area north of Baton Rouge and left residents on edge for weeks. Sharpe is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2017 shooting of Boy Scouts employee Brad DeFranceschi. He’s also charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

___

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech