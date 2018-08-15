Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged in Walmart shooting apologizes in court

August 15, 2018 12:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WYNCOTE, Pa. (AP) — A Philadelphia man apologized as he was arraigned on charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault in a shooting that wounded several people at a Walmart near the city.

Thirty-year-old Keenan Jones apologized in a Montgomery County courtroom Wednesday, saying he hadn’t slept for five days and was afraid he was going to die.

Authorities allege that he pulled a gun during an argument with another customer Tuesday evening in the checkout lines of the crowded Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center store and fired at least 10 shots, wounding several people. He and a woman were captured after rear-ending a police vehicle, injuring two officers.

Jones was held on $1 million cash bail on first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearms charges. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech