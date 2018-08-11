Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged over loaded gun in 4-year-old son’s backpack

August 11, 2018 1:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man is charged with reckless conduct after authorities say his 4-year-old son found a gun in a backpack his father had brought to him at day care.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that authorities say 32-year-old Joshua Finley of Maryville packed a “nap time bag” that also contained sheets and blankets, then brought it to a day care in Glen Carbon on July 2. The child opened the bag a few minutes later and found the gun.

The day care told parents the child immediately took the gun to a teacher, and police were called.

It’s unclear why the gun was put into the backpack. Finley could not be reached for comment Saturday. Jail officials said he was not in custody and a listed phone number had been disconnected. Prosecutors didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech