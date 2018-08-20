Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged with biting golfer’s finger off in course brawl

August 20, 2018 12:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged with biting off another man’s finger during a brawl at a Massachusetts golf course was part of a group complaining about another group’s slow play.

Derek Harkins was released on $10,000 bail after pleading not guilty Monday to charges including assault and battery.

Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri says two foursomes were on the same hole at Southers Marsh Golf Club on Friday when there was an altercation.

He says the 57-year-old victim from Marshfield had a finger bitten off “to the knuckle.” He was taken to the hospital but doctors couldn’t re-attach the digit. His name wasn’t released.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The 46-year-old Harkins was ordered to stay away from the club and refrain from alcohol.

His attorney said outside court “things aren’t always as they seem.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech