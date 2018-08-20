Man charged with biting golfer’s finger off in course brawl

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged with biting off another man’s finger during a brawl at a Massachusetts golf course was part of a group complaining about another group’s slow play.

Derek Harkins was released on $10,000 bail after pleading not guilty Monday to charges including assault and battery.

Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri says two foursomes were on the same hole at Southers Marsh Golf Club on Friday when there was an altercation.

He says the 57-year-old victim from Marshfield had a finger bitten off “to the knuckle.” He was taken to the hospital but doctors couldn’t re-attach the digit. His name wasn’t released.

The 46-year-old Harkins was ordered to stay away from the club and refrain from alcohol.

His attorney said outside court “things aren’t always as they seem.”

