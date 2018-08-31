Man charged with killing Massachusetts officer denied bail

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — The man charged with killing a Massachusetts police officer serving an arrest warrant has pleaded not guilty.

Thomas Latanowich, wearing a suit and tie but with his hands cuffed and legs shackled, was held without bail at his Superior Court arraignment Friday.

The 30-year-old was described by authorities as a career criminal. He faces murder charges in the April 12 shooting of Yarmouth K-9 Officer Sean Gannon. The 32-year-old Gannon was killed while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a Barnstable home.

Gannon’s dog was also shot, but survived.

Latanowich has been held without bail since his district court arraignment.

His attorney, Joseph Krowski Jr., reserved the right to seek bail in the future, saying he just received the case and the discovery was “voluminous.”

