Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man faces arraignment in 2003 Detroit slaying, 2000 rape

August 13, 2018 6:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A former Detroit man released from custody 15 years ago after an error in the murder investigation now faces arraignment in the 2003 killing and a 2000 sexual assault.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 65-year-old James Matthews is scheduled to go before a Detroit judge Tuesday on first-degree murder and criminal sexual conduct charges.

Matthews was charged in 2003 in the slaying of a 40-year-old Detroit woman, but was released from jail when a warrant against him wasn’t filed within the required time frame.

Matthews was arrested in April in New York City after the murder case was reopened. Police have said he also is being investigated in three homicides in Texas and one in New York.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Detroit court records did not list an attorney for Matthews.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech