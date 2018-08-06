Listen Live Sports

Man fleeing from Vermont police drives into lake

August 6, 2018 1:17 pm
 
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say a man on the run from police in Vermont drove into a lake in an attempt to escape.

WCAX-TV reports police encountered the man while searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a gas station in Enosburgh on Saturday night.

The store clerk saw the man was wearing an ankle monitor, and police traced him to a car traveling through Berkshire.

The man led officers on a 20-mile chase into St. Albans, and it was there where police say he drove onto a dock and straight into St. Albans Bay.

The man got out of the car and tried to swim away before officers caught him on an adjacent dock.

Police pulled the man’s car from the lake. The man is facing several charges. Police haven’t released his name.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com

