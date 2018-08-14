Listen Live Sports

Man pleads not guilty to kidnapping in son’s torture case

August 14, 2018 9:31 am
 
ACKLEY, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of torturing his 8-year-old son by locking him in a basement, withholding food and making him endure dog bites has pleaded not guilty.

Hardin County District Court records say 30-year-old Alex Shadlow on Monday entered a written plea to a kidnapping charge. A trial date hasn’t been set.

Shadlow’s girlfriend, Traci Tyler, also has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping. Her trial is to begin Sept. 11.

An arrest affidavit says the boy was locked up for at least 9 hours a day last summer in a space under the basement stairs at the couple’s Ackley home. He slept on concrete and had no access to a bathroom.

Police say Tyler also urged her dog to attack the boy, which left scars on his back and limbs.

