Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man who shot 2 Indian men in Kansas bar to be sentenced

August 7, 2018 12:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who fatally shot an Indian immigrant and wounded another in a suburban Kansas City bar is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday on federal hate crime charges.

Adam Purinton of Olathe agreed to a plea deal in May that recommended he be sentenced to life in prison on each of three hate crime charges, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Purinton reportedly yelled “Get out of my country” before killing 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounding Kuchibhotla’s friend, Alok Madasani, in February 2017. A third man who tried to intervene was wounded.

The attack raised fears that immigrants faced more violence after President Donald Trump’s election and caused concern in India over safety in the U.S.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The 53-year-old Purinton is already serving a life sentence in Kansas for premeditated first-degree murder.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech