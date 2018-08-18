Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Manhunt underway after fatal Tennessee robberies

August 18, 2018 7:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are looking for two men who they believe could be responsible for a string of recent robberies and shootings in the Nashville area.

News outlets report that a surveillance image released Friday shows a man standing outside a small, dark Chevrolet. Authorities believe the man was involved in robbing and fatally shooting 30-year-old Jaime Sarrantonio and 33-year-old Bartley Teal in a parking lot early Friday morning.

The victims had recently left The Cobra bar in East Nashville. Two other people were with Sarrantonio and Teal at the time, but neither was shot.

Police say the crime might be linked to several other local shootings, including an Aug. 14 robbery that left 31-year-old Kendall Rice dead. Investigators say one of the suspects wears shoulder-length dreadlocks.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech