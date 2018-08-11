Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Manslaughter charge in fatal beating of wallet thief

August 11, 2018 3:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man has been beaten to death in New Orleans after stealing another man’s wallet, and the wallet’s owner now faces a manslaughter charge.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that 31-year Simon Morris was arrested in the death of a man identified only as Edwin.

Police said Edwin approached Morris and asked him for a dollar outside a gas station Friday morning, but then snatched the wallet from Morris’s back pocket. Morris chased and caught Edwin.

Police said Edwin was severely beaten and kicked for at least five minutes despite efforts by others to intervene. Edwin died later at a hospital.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A manslaughter conviction can result in no prison time or up to 40 years.

Records indicate Morris remained jailed Saturday. No information was immediately available on his attorney.

___

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech