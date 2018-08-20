Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee sheriff: Officers didn’t make video racial comment

August 20, 2018 4:03 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt says it wasn’t a law officer who made a racially charged comment during a weekend traffic stop that was caught on video.

Schmidt told a news conference Sunday night that if his officers had made any racial statements, “they would have been suspended on the spot.”

WISN-TV reports that the video was streamed live on Facebook during the Sunday traffic stop and shows the black driver with his hands extended out the window.

The driver is heard asking the officers why they were pointing their guns, and a voice responds: “Because you’re not white.”

Schmidt says his deputies reported the comment was made by a man passing through the area in a green vehicle.

The sheriff says deputies drew their weapons because the stop was “high risk” and they feared the driver might try to flee.

Information from: WISN-TV, http://www.wisn.com

