The Associated Press
 
Morning surprise: Boa constrictor found under car hood

August 11, 2018 6:16 pm
 
STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Woah, it’s a boa! One Massachusetts resident popped their car hood to check fluids to find a boa constrictor staring right back.

The Stoughton Police Department says a local resident called their office Saturday morning after finding the snake. The animal was safely captured by Animal Control Officers who responded to the scene. No one was injured. The department joked on Facebook that brave officers “without having ever gone to snake charming school,” headed out to capture this “fire-breathing dragon.”

Animal control will keep custody of the snake for the time being. There is no information about how the boa constrictor managed to get under the car hood.

A boa constrictor can reach lengths between 3 feet and 13 feet long.

