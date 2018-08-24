Listen Live Sports

Most serious charges dismissed in Penn State frat death

August 24, 2018 1:34 pm
 
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A judge is dismissing the most serious charges filed in a pledge’s fatal injuries suffered inside a Penn State fraternity house.

District Judge Carmine Prestia on Friday dismissed charges including involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment, saying the evidence is insufficient. But Prestia says six of the seven remaining defendants can be tried on less serious misdemeanor hazing charges.

Tampering, hindering apprehension and obstruction charges were dismissed against the seventh defendant. Two others previously pleaded guilty.

The seven Beta Theta Pi fraternity members were going through another hearing because a county judge reinstated charges previously dismissed by a district judge.

The charges stem from the 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of New Jersey.

Piazza died of severe head and abdominal injuries. Authorities say he consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol.

