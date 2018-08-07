Mother of young child found dead on Texas beach indicted

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the mother of a 4-year-old boy whose naked body was found last year on a Texas beach.

The Galveston County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Rebecca Rivera on Tuesday on a count of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and a count of tampering with physical evidence.

Rivera was arrested on the tampering charge in June and has been held at the Galveston County jail on a $250,000 bond.

Jayden Alexander Lopez’s body was found in October on a Galveston beach. Authorities had named him “Little Jacob” after no one came forward to report him missing.

An affidavit alleges Rivera admitted putting the boy’s body in the water after he died from injuries that included a head injury from running into a wall.

