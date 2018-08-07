Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mother of young child found dead on Texas beach indicted

August 7, 2018 6:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the mother of a 4-year-old boy whose naked body was found last year on a Texas beach.

The Galveston County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Rebecca Rivera on Tuesday on a count of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and a count of tampering with physical evidence.

Rivera was arrested on the tampering charge in June and has been held at the Galveston County jail on a $250,000 bond.

Jayden Alexander Lopez’s body was found in October on a Galveston beach. Authorities had named him “Little Jacob” after no one came forward to report him missing.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

An affidavit alleges Rivera admitted putting the boy’s body in the water after he died from injuries that included a head injury from running into a wall.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech