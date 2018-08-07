Listen Live Sports

Motorist, pedestrian killed in LA car-to-car shooting, crash

August 7, 2018 2:53 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A motorist was killed in a car-to-car shooting and then his car rolled over a pedestrian, killing him, Los Angeles police said Tuesday.

The shooter’s vehicle struck and critically wounded a bicyclist as it sped away Monday night in the Baldwin Hills area, Officer Mike Lopez said. Investigators haven’t identified a motive.

The wounded motorist, 20-year-old Harrison Kristol of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

The name of the pedestrian killed by Kristol’s car, also a man in his 20s, was withheld pending family notification.

The bicyclist was hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Bridgette May told KNBC-TV she heard three shots at around 8:30 p.m. in the residential neighborhood. She stopped to help an uninjured woman get out of Kristol’s car.

The passenger told her they were coming from a grocery store when “somebody drove by and started shooting at them,” May said.

Police described the suspect’s vehicle as a light-colored sedan.

Commuter train service was disrupted during the investigation. Passengers were transported around a nearby train station in buses.

