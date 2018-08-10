Listen Live Sports

Newborn found inside toilet at Ohio Burger King

August 10, 2018 6:31 pm
 
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a newborn found inside a toilet at an Ohio Burger King is expected to survive.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports authorities found the baby boy while responding to a report about a 26-year-old man passed out in a vehicle at a Burger King in the southern Ohio city of Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH’-ee) last week.

The caller said a woman who was with the man had gone into the restaurant’s bathroom. Police say they found the 26-year-old woman sitting on the toilet with a baggie of suspected heroin on the floor beside her.

A medic who responded to the call looked inside the toilet and found the baby. The woman told investigators she thought she’d miscarried.

The baby was taken to a hospital.

Both the man and woman face criminal charges.

