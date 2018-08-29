Listen Live Sports

News crew nearly run over while reporting at crime scene

August 29, 2018 8:59 am
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A TV news crew in Colorado escaped serious injury after a motorist plowed through a crime scene.

KRDO-TV’s Krystal Story was giving a live report about a shooting in Colorado Springs on Tuesday when a driver barreled into a police car and grazed cameraman Pete Miller with the side mirror. The station says Story and Miller are fine.

Police say the incident was not intentional and the driver was trying to get around other vehicles in the area.

He was arrested on a traffic warrant and issued tickets for careless driving, driving through a barricade and driving without a license.

Information from: KRDO-TV, http://www.krdo.com/

