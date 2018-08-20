Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

North Dakota man severs hand while operating meat grinder

August 20, 2018 2:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Police say a North Dakota man severed one of his hands while operating a meat grinder in his garage.

Jamestown police officers were called to the home of 69-year-old Myron Schlafman on Friday afternoon. They applied a tourniquet to his arm and an ambulance crew took him to a hospital.

KQDJ radio reports that officers put the severed hand in a special package to keep it cool and free of contamination.

Police Lt. Robert Opp told The Associated Press that authorities don’t have details on Schlafman’s condition, including whether the hand can be reattached. Jamestown Regional Medical Center hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Jamestown is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Fargo.

___

Information from: KQDJ-AM, http://www.newsdakota.com/kqdj-1400am

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech