The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Northeast Corridor rail service suspended after person hit

August 9, 2018 8:04 am
 
METUCHEN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit says a person was struck and killed along the tracks on the Northeast Corridor line, and rail service on both NJ Transit and Amtrak has been suspended between Trenton and New York’s Penn Station.

The service was suspended in both directions early Thursday between Metropark in Woodbridge Township and Trenton.

NJ Transit says commuters should expect delays and some cancelations throughout the morning rush.

The fatal train accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Thursday near the train station in Metuchen. Further details have not been disclosed.

The Associated Press

