NYC subway riders beat conductor in attack caught on video

August 13, 2018 10:25 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Police are looking for two irate New York City subway riders who punched a conductor in the face after he announced a train was going express.

It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the Grant Avenue station in Brooklyn. The transit workers’ union, TWU Local 100, says the conductor announced that his A train would be making express stops, and then a man approached the conductor’s booth window and started yelling at him and throwing punches.

Bystander video released by the New York Police Department shows a man reaching through the window, then the conductor trying to push him away. As they grapple, a woman starts hurling punches through the window.

Police say the 62-year-old conductor was treated for cuts and bruises to his face. The attackers fled.

