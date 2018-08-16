Listen Live Sports

Odor diverts Philadelphia-bound flight to North Carolina

August 16, 2018 6:45 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Frontier Airlines jetliner has arrived in Philadelphia nine hours after an odor forced it to land in North Carolina.

Flight 1674 landed around 5 a.m. Thursday. Its 230 passengers and seven crew members were scheduled to arrive at 8 p.m. Wednesday from Orlando, Florida, but an odor in the cabin caused the flight to divert to Raleigh, North Carolina.

Frontier says eight people complained of feeling sick from the smell. Three asked to be taken to a hospital as a precaution.

There is no word what caused the odor.

