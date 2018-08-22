Listen Live Sports

Officer suspended for taking gun on plane without permission

August 22, 2018 2:45 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland Transportation Authority police officer has been suspended after he allegedly took a gun onto an airplane without authorization.

MDTA spokesman Cpl. Edward Bartlinski told the Baltimore Sun that Sgt. Christopher Lamb was charged with interfering with security procedures at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The agency spokesman says Lamb is accused of boarding a Southwest Airlines flight on April 26 with his weapon.

Lamb was at the airport on personal business. Bartlinski says an MDTA supervisor responded to the gate to investigate, removed Lamb from the flight and confiscated his gun.

Lamb was suspended with pay pending a trial scheduled to start on Aug. 30 in an Anne Arundel County courtroom.

The newspaper said an attorney for Lamb couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

