Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Officer suspended for using stun gun on man holding baby

August 22, 2018 7:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer has been suspended after using a stun gun on a combative man while he was holding an infant.

Westland Police Chief Jeff Jedrusik said Wednesday the officer will be suspended without pay for 30 days. He did not identify the officer.

Westland police say Raymurez Brown had grabbed his 2-month-old son last Friday after officers told him they were arresting him for assault, property damage and outstanding warrants.

Jedrusik said in a statement that the use of the stun gun while Brown “was holding the child, was a questionable decision. We are all thankful that the child was not injured.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A neighbor posted a video of Brown’s arrest on Facebook.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech