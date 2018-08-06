Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Officials: 2 drown in bad wave conditions on Lake Michigan

August 6, 2018 2:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say beachgoers formed human chains along the shores of Lake Michigan to rescue swimmers caught in rough water blamed for two drownings over the weekend.

Officials in western Michigan say three other people were hospitalized after being pulled from the lake Sunday.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says people linked arms to reach a 64-year-old man experiencing trouble in the “hazardous wave conditions” around noon.

Jeff Hawke, director of public safety, says the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Nearly four hours later, the department says a 20-year-old man from Lansing was pulled from the water. He also died.

Hawke says three other people were hospitalized after being rescued, including a 46-year-old man in serious condition.

___

This story has been corrected to indicate that the deaths occurred along western Michigan, not eastern Michigan.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech