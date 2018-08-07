Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma mom charged with stabbing daughter to stand trial

August 7, 2018 7:19 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman accused of stabbing her 11-year-old daughter 50 to 70 times, hitting her in the head with an ax, then setting their home on fire has been ordered to stand trial.

Tulsa County court records indicate that 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday and was bound over for trial on charges of assault and battery with intent to kill, child neglect and arson. Formal arraignment is scheduled Aug. 13.

Ahmad was arrested on May 15 after authorities said she attacked the girl and bound and gagged two younger daughters who managed to escape and were found unharmed.

An arrest report said Ahmad told investigators she was upset with her children “because of the way they were reading and looking at her.”

