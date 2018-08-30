Listen Live Sports

Oregon hunter rescued after hanging upside-down for 2 days

August 30, 2018 2:52 pm
 
LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon hunter who fell out of his tree stand and got tangled in his safety harness has been rescued after hanging upside-down for two days about 30 feet (9 meters) from the ground.

The Union County Sheriff’s Department says Thursday another hunter found the man and drove to a nearby highway to get cellphone reception to call 911.

Rescuers used a bucket truck and ladder to reach him.

The La Grande Observer reports that the man’s heart stopped beating about halfway through the rescue because blood flow that had been cut off to his lower body was suddenly restored.

Rescuers were prepared for that possibility and had established a landing zone for a helicopter to airlift him to a local hospital.

Union County is in rural northeast Oregon.

Information from: The (La Grande) Observer, http://www.lagrandeobserver.com/

