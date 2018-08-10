Listen Live Sports

Paper: Judge must reject contempt effort over Parkland story

August 10, 2018 4:53 pm
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida newspaper is urging a judge to reject a school board’s effort to have it and two reporters held in contempt for publishing a story on the educational background of Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

The Broward County school board sought the contempt ruling after the South Florida Sun Sentinel published details last week of the Cruz report that were supposed to be blacked out to protect his privacy. The newspaper’s filing Friday contends it had every right to do the story because the redactions were done improperly.

The report revealed that Cruz lost special needs services and was unable to return to an alternative school.

Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted in the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

