Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Parents of LSU fraternity pledge sue after son’s death

August 16, 2018 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The parents of a Louisiana State University freshman who died of alcohol intoxication after an alleged fraternity hazing ritual have filed a $25 million federal lawsuit against the university board, the fraternity and several fraternity members.

Stephen and Rae Ann Gruver’s lawsuit on behalf of, Maxwell Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge. Defendants include Phi Delta Theta fraternity and students already facing criminal charges in the 18-year-old Gruver’s death last September.

The suit claims LSU responds with “deliberate indifference” to allegations of fraternity hazing. It says Phi Delta has a “history of dangerous misconduct.”

LSU declined immediate comment.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Phi Delta Theta declined comment on the suit but, in an online statement, said an ongoing review has resulted in new programs and policies.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech