Parkland suspect: Voice told me to burn, kill, destroy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A newly released transcript offers more insight into the mind of Nikolas Cruz — the suspect in the Florida school shooting that left 17 dead.

Among the information offered up in the redacted transcript, released Monday, is that Cruz said “kill me” and then cursed as he sat alone in a sheriff’s interrogation room just hours after the massacre.

Prosecutors released the transcript of Cruz’s post-shooting statement after a judge ruled last month that non-confession portions should be made public. Cruz made the 12-hour statement to a detective shortly after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Associated Press and other media had sought the statement’s release under Florida’s broad public records laws.

Advertisement

Cruz’s attorneys had wanted it suppressed, saying its disclosure could hinder his right to a fair trial.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.