The Associated Press
 
Pennsylvania health aide sentenced for scalding disabled man

August 10, 2018 3:50 pm
 
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania health aide who authorities say poured scalding water on a disabled man in his care, leaving him with burns on 20 percent of his body has been sentenced to serve up to five years in prison.

The state attorney general’s office has announced that 27-year-old Akeem Nixon of Erie, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Thursday to serve between two and a half and five years in prison. Nixon had pleaded guilty in June to neglect of a care-dependent person and aggravated assault.

Officials say Nixon poured scalding water over the 38-year-old man with cerebral palsy, causing him to be hospitalized for 17 days with second-degree burns.

His lawyer says it was an accident made worse because Nixon didn’t immediately summon help or report it. She says he has accepted responsibility.

