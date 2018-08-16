Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Plumber buried in trench collapse dies

August 16, 2018 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a plumber who became buried in a trench that collapsed at a residential work site has died.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says responders arrived at the trench near the house in the city’s East Oak Lane neighborhood around 11 a.m. Thursday for reports of a worker trapped by dirt and concrete.

The trench was about 15 feet wide (4.5 meters) and 45 feet (13.7 meters) long.

Fire Department spokeswoman Kathy Matheson tells Philly.com that dozens of firefighters worked for hours with crews from the Philadelphia Water Department, Philadelphia Gas Department and other agencies before locating the man’s body.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He has not been identified.

It wasn’t clear what type of project the crew was working on in the trench.

___

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech