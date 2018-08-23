Police: 3 Texas teenagers arrested in school attack plot

TAYLOR, Texas (AP) — Three Texas high school seniors were arrested after investigators say they were overheard discussing plans to launch an attack at school using explosives and firearms.

Taylor ISD superintendent Keith Brown says students at Taylor High School overheard the 17-year-old boys discussing their alleged plans Wednesday, and notified administrators.

A Taylor police detective and a school resource officer who were on campus at the time arrested the three and charged each with making a terroristic threat, a misdemeanor.

The teens were taken to the Williamson County jail, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Austin. Two remain in custody Thursday.

Authorities have released no information on a motive.

Police say none of them had weapons on them when they were taken into custody. School officials say no students were in danger.

