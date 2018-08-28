Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police are trying to find woman on doorbell video

August 28, 2018 7:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTGOMERY, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas are trying to find a woman who was captured on video ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night.

It happened early Friday in Montgomery when a resident shared the video with the sheriff’s office. The video shows a barefoot young woman wearing a T-shirt and what could be broken restraints around her wrists. The woman was gone before the resident got to the door.

The sheriff’s office says it has received numerous reports that the woman is a missing person. However, authorities have not verified that.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech