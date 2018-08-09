Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police arrest 13-year-old boy in fatal shooting of boy, 14

August 9, 2018 4:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy last month in Cincinnati has been arrested on a charge of reckless homicide and other counts.

Cincinnati police say in a statement that the 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in the death of Surrell Gaines. Police say the 13-year-old also is charged with tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

Gaines’ body was found around 5 p.m. July 30 in the city’s Mount Auburn neighborhood. Police said they found Gaines while responding to reports of a shooting. He had been shot in the upper body and was dead by the time emergency crews arrived.

No other details about the charges were immediately released.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles accused of crimes.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech