Police arrest doctor who acted erratically at airport

August 17, 2018 7:27 am
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police officers pepper-sprayed a Florida doctor who acted erratically when he arrived at Orlando International Airport for a flight.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 59-year-old Jeffrey Epstein of Lakeland “threw his hands in the air” Thursday while yelling that “police had come to arrest him.” He’s charged with battery on an officer.

An arrest report says Epstein was removed from a ticket line and told he was prohibited from flying because of his behavior, frothing at the mouth while yelling obscenities.

Police say he continued yelling and refused orders to leave the airport. After he resisted being handcuffed, he was taken down and pepper-sprayed. He said he “created a very big disturbance on purpose” to make a point about customer service.

Epstein runs a geriatric practice in Lakeland.

