Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police chief: No known motive in doctor’s slaying

August 14, 2018 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — Police are trying to determine a motive in an Ohio doctor’s slaying that was followed by his two sons killing themselves during a standoff with SWAT officers.

Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba said Tuesday police believe Dr. Richard Warn was killed last week by one or both of his sons. Haba says investigators and the SWAT team went to a home Friday in nearby South Euclid to gather evidence in the 59-year-old doctor’s slaying.

Thirty-one-year-old Michael Warn and 29-year-old Mark Warn were found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds Saturday after a 12-hour standoff at a home their father purchased. Police say the standoff began with someone inside firing high-powered rifle rounds at a SWAT vehicle.

Haba says the brothers had no criminal history and investigators haven’t confirmed any mental illnesses.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech