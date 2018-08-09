Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police chief ‘shaken’ after son accused of beating Sikh man

August 9, 2018 1:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MANTECA, Calif. (AP) — A California police chief says his family is “shaken to the core” after his son was arrested in the beating of a 71-year-old Sikh man.

Eighteen-year-old Tyrone McAllister and a 16-year-old boy could face charges including attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault following Monday’s attack in Manteca.

Police say they’re investigating the attack as a robbery, not a hate crime.

McAllister is the son of Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister, who wrote Wednesday on Facebook that “words can barely describe how embarrassed, dejected, and hurt my wife, daughters, and I feel right now.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The chief said his son has been estranged.

The Modesto Bee newspaper reports the victim was walking in a park when two people attacked him. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects kicking the man.

___

Information from: The Modesto Bee, http://www.modbee.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech