Police: Delaware man sexually assaulted teen at knifepoint

August 21, 2018 11:31 am
 
NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl at knifepoint.

New Castle County police say a man called 911 last Thursday after the 17-year-old ran up to him and said she had been sexually assaulted.

Investigators determined that the girl had accompanied 25-year-old Dwight Davis to a home earlier that evening but that he refused to let her leave, threatened her with a knife and sexually assaulted her.

The girl later was able to run outside, where she sought help from a passerby, who called 911. Police say Davis then dragged her back into the home and sexually assaulted her again before officers arrived.

Davis is charged with six counts of first-degree rape and was being held on $326,000 bail. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

