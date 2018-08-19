Listen Live Sports

Police: Dispute leads to fatal shooting at Georgia Walmart

August 19, 2018 11:56 pm
 
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say an argument between a woman and a male driver outside a Walmart in Snellville lead to a fatal shooting.

Snellville Police Chief Roy Whitehead tells the Gwinnett Daily Post that the woman’s fiance pulled out a gun and fatally shot the 49-year-old driver Sunday. News outlets report authorities have not released the man’s identity pending notification of his next of kin.

The department tweeted Sunday afternoon that the shooter is in custody. Authorities have not released the shooter’s identity, but have said the shooter is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing. The department says there is no danger to the public.

