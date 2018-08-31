Police: Husband stabs wife in beauty salon where she worked

COLONIE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a husband walked into a beauty salon where his wife worked near Albany, New York, and started stabbing her.

Police in Colonie say 51-year-old Thomas Caulfield attacked his wife around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the salon.

Police Lt. Robert Winn says some employees tried to intervene while others ran outside and flagged down passers-by for help.

Winn says two good Samaritans were able to disarm and detain him until police arrived. Caulfield had slashed himself in the neck.

Forty-nine-year-old Denise Caulfield was being treated at a hospital for stab wounds to her abdomen and arms.

Thomas Caulfield was treated for a neck wound and later arraigned on charges including attempted murder. He was remanded to jail.

Information on his lawyer was not immediately available.

