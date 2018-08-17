Listen Live Sports

Police: Man abducts estranged wife, kills self after chase

August 17, 2018 1:04 pm
 
SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Police say a man abducted his estranged wife in Delaware, then killed himself after a chase in West Virginia.

Delaware State police say troopers tried to check on a 28-year-old woman Thursday after her boyfriend reported a call for help. He believed her estranged husband, 26-year-old Steven Smith, abducted her. The door at her Smyrna home had been damaged and she wasn’t there. His rental car was found nearby, and police learned that Smith had recently threatened to kill her.

Authorities caught up with the ex-couple in the woman’s car in West Virginia, and a chase ensued until the car ran off the road. They found Smith dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

